Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Sell

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 1.6 %
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
