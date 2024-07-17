Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.8 %

Fastenal stock opened at $69.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,072 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,280,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

