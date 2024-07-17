StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CJS Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $289.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $150.51 and a 1 year high of $295.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.41.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,764,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,993,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $20,223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,938,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $8,278,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

