StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.55. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

