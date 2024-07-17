StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

