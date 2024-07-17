StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.80.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
