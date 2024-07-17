StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

