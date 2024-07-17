StockNews.com Downgrades Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Hold

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:WMS traded down $8.39 on Wednesday, reaching $170.17. 577,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average is $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,038 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.