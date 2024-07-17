StockNews.com Downgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $126.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,065,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after buying an additional 151,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,076 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

