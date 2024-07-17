StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
About DAVIDsTEA
