StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
Shares of NURO opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
