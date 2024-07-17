StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

