StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

