StockNews.com Lowers NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) to Sell

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NanoViricides stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 535,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.97. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.59.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.