Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.54

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.54 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 61263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.24.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stride Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

