Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Down to $44.66

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.66, but opened at $40.00. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 1,231,945 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 11.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of -3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,304,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,875,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.