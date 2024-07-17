Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $817.84 and last traded at $824.18. Approximately 2,104,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,389,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $876.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $850.91 and its 200 day moving average is $797.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after buying an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.