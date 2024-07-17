Susquehanna Increases Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target to $20.00

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Knowles Price Performance

Knowles stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knowles has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Knowles

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $90,495.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,601,000 after buying an additional 419,939 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 339,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $4,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Articles

