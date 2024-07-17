Susquehanna Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $2.50

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Mizuho cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Get SunPower alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SunPower

SunPower Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. SunPower has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in SunPower by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.