Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Synaptics stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

