Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.600-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.61.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.