Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sysco by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. 1,011,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,376. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

