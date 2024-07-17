Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSM stock opened at $186.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $965.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

