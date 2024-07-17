Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Holdings Cut by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE TAK traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,629. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

