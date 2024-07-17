TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 831,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,645,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

