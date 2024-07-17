Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 418.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Tanger by 71.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

