TD Cowen Raises BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $26.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLFS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 192,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.85. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,845 shares of company stock valued at $354,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 105,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 280,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 161,879.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 131,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

