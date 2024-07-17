Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
