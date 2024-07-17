Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $250.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.76.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.19. The stock had a trading volume of 642,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.05. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $208.97. The firm has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.