Tezos Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $824.14 million and approximately $26.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,010,384,889 coins and its circulating supply is 989,830,763 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

