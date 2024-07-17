TFI International (TSE:TFII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$219.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$207.00. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.38.

Insider Transactions at TFI International

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$5.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$211.10. The stock had a trading volume of 204,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$193.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$144.42 and a 52-week high of C$220.93.

In other TFI International news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50. Also, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. Insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

