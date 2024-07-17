The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lowered by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 109,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 2,210,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,282. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,709 shares of company stock valued at $42,577,554 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

