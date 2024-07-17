The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price to $11.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATRA

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.