The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price to $11.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.
ATRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
