The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

HIG stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. 1,429,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

