The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 773.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 305,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 72,507 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 31,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,793. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

About The New Germany Fund

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

