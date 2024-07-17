The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Raised to $28.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $823.07 million, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,351,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,578,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

