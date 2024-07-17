The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $176.95 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $177.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

