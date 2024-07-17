Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 544,730 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $41.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

