Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 3.1%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.57 and last traded at $97.78. 881,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,109,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.95.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.46, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after buying an additional 147,717 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

