Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $182.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,459,820. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day moving average of $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

