Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$57.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSU opened at C$43.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.89. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$46.08. The company has a current ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total transaction of C$1,777,186.88. In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. Also, Director David Charles Scotland sold 42,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.85, for a total value of C$1,777,186.88. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

