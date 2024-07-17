Truist Financial Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $148.67 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,070,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,342,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.