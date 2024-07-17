TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.43

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 140320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. CWM LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

