TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Income Stock Performance
LON TFIF opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.37. TwentyFour Income has a twelve month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.41). The stock has a market cap of £797.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,560.00.
TwentyFour Income Company Profile
