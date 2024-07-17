TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Stock Performance

LON TFIF opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.37. TwentyFour Income has a twelve month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.41). The stock has a market cap of £797.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,560.00.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

Featured Stories

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

