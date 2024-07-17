Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 8.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.68. Approximately 28,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 142,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,712,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

