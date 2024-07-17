UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Price Target Increased to $392.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $344.00 to $392.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $321.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.63.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after purchasing an additional 118,106 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 41,360 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 83.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

