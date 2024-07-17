United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-$11.00 EPS.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,912,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,092. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

