United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.94. 14,212,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

