United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Bankshares by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2,745.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,835,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,033. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.