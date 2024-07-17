United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.40 and last traded at $147.14. Approximately 551,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,975,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

