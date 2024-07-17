United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

