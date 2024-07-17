United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.77

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4139799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $791.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

